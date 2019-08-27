Nvwm LLC Takes Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $2,603,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 16,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.