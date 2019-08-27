NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NASDAQ:TSM) Head to Head Analysis

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.45 $2.21 billion $5.94 16.62 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.20 billion 6.27 $11.86 billion $2.24 18.46

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NXP Semiconductors and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 6 12 1 2.74 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 1 2 0 2.67

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $104.28, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 23.10% 22.22% 10.69% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 31.42% 19.37% 14.92%

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats NXP Semiconductors on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

