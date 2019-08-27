OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $285,080.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Liqui and OKEx. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $285,080.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

