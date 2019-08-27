Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 5,370 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Stock

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 11,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,750. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

