OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OFS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,573. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 443,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in OFS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 97,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in OFS Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

