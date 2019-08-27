Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,638,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 3,187,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of ODFL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,927. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

In related news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after acquiring an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,020,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,076,000 after acquiring an additional 182,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

