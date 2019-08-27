Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,712,383. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.35 and its 200-day moving average is $287.38.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

