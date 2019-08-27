Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.87. 81,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.86. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

