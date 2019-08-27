Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 229 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,577. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

NYSE HD traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.00. 154,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

