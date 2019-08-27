Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.30. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTX. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $30,923.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

