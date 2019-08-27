One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 169,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 158,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,899. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,642 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.18% of One Stop Systems worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.