Open Text Corp (OTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Open Text has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 22,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,560. Open Text has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

