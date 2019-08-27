OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,087,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 2,671,400 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,979,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,709 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 449,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

