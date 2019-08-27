Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 144,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,780 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

