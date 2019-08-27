OSI Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 365 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 729.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,399. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

