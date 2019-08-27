Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 264,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,935. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

