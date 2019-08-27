Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.67. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 5,120 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $88.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,892.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,255,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,698.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel H. Norton acquired 20,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $30,640.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,281,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,942.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,330 shares of company stock worth $117,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.