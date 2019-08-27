Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.31. 2,428,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.