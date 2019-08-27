Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 297,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,414. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

