Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 89.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after buying an additional 7,108,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after buying an additional 7,015,365 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $196,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $79,086,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after buying an additional 1,301,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 4,367,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,825. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

