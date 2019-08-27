Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 712.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,426,000 after buying an additional 234,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.15. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $19,615,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

