Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 11.6% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 293,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $339.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $111.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

