Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXLC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,310.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 262.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 162,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,614. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

OXLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

