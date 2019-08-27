Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.51. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.