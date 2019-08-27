Palladium Partners LLC Has $943,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 3.74% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $50.59.

