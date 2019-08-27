Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,142. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

