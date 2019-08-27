Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 585 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,105,000 after purchasing an additional 312,811 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,339. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

