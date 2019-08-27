Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,527,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,018,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 381,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.