Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 5,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,205. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

