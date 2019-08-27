Palladium Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

PSX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $95.60. 63,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,320. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

