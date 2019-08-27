Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

