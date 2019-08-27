ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00012011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $384,274.00 and $5,841.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00714641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

