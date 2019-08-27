Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.33. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1,843 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Partner Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.13 million, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 33.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

