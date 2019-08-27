Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,860 Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 116,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 63,678 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 15,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

