Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,778 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 694,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

