Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,089. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,236 shares of company stock worth $16,570,776. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

