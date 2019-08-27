Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 996 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,913. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.