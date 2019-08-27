Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 28.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,065,000 after purchasing an additional 271,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $205.42. 205,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,633. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

