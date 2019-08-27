Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 361.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7,983.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 221.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,931 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.23. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

