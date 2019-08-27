Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 121 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXPI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.68. 47,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

