Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 330,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

