Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,300. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.