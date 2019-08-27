Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 4,861.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 667,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 215,387 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,298,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 188,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 936.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 123,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 111,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV USRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $833.00 and a 1 year high of $972.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98.

