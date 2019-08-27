Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 10,538,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,155. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,670. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.