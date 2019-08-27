Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 202.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

CWB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 5,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

