Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 705,396 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

