PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $149.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.25 million and $149.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

