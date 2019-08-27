PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Update

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,452,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 5,615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 31.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 2,029,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

