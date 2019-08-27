Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

PAF opened at GBX 13.60 ($0.18) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.30 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $262.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.25.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

