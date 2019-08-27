Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

